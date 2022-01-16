Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will announce $1.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.73. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.00. 379,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,426. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.17 and its 200 day moving average is $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $96.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.