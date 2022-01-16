Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) shot up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.48 and last traded at $27.48. 62,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 33,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 68,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 30,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,026,000.

