Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) Shares Down 0.1%

Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. 24 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 21.75% of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

