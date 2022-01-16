Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sims from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sims in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

SMSMY stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sims has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

About Sims

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

