Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $7.21. 11,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 6,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

