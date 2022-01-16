Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 1,197 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL opened at $90.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.48. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

BLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.82.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

