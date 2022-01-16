Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.53 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of MKC opened at $96.35 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $98.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.99 and its 200 day moving average is $86.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.