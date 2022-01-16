Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $4.50 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth about $157,762,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after acquiring an additional 400,195 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4,439.0% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,281,000 after acquiring an additional 336,430 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 94.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,026,000 after acquiring an additional 263,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 19.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,586,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,319,000 after acquiring an additional 254,233 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Mizuho began coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.30.

XYL stock opened at $111.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.57. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.63 and a twelve month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $260,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,470,296. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

