Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.01 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of ES opened at $87.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.