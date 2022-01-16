Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PTON. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 360.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.24.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.15. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $166.57.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,801 shares of company stock valued at $9,553,661. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

