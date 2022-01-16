Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Holdings Increased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 125.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,832,795 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 3.49% of Skillz worth $138,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Skillz by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,091,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,378,000 after buying an additional 287,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Skillz by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,895,000 after buying an additional 196,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Skillz by 3,092.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,961,000 after buying an additional 3,878,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,288,000. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. Skillz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.72 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. lowered their price objective on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.95.

In related news, CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 432,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,969,207.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 70,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $898,664.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 618,560 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,009. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.