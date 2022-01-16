SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Specialists On Call Inc. is a provider of telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations. Specialists On Call Inc., formerly known as Healthcare Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut SOC Telemed from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLMD opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SOC Telemed has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. SOC Telemed had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 77.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SOC Telemed will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the second quarter valued at $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the second quarter valued at $89,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

