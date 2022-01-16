Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 78.2% from the December 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.61. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $20.96.

Several brokerages have commented on SDXAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sodexo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Societe Generale raised Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

