Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

NYSE:DTC opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59. Solo Brands has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $23.39.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Solo Brands will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Merris acquired 14,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

