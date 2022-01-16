Somerset Group LLC Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Somerset Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,099,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $97.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.44 and a 200 day moving average of $96.89. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.33 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.90.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

