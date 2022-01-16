Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Cut to “Underperform” at CLSA

CLSA lowered shares of Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sonic Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.75.

OTCMKTS SKHHY opened at $29.27 on Thursday. Sonic Healthcare has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average is $30.28.

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

