SOPHiA Genetics SA’s (NASDAQ:SOPH) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 19th

SOPHiA Genetics’ (NASDAQ:SOPH) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 19th. SOPHiA Genetics had issued 13,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $234,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get SOPHiA Genetics alerts:

SOPHiA Genetics stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.87. SOPHiA Genetics has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 168.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SOPHiA Genetics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOPH. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth $121,099,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth $32,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth $14,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth $11,314,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth $7,889,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.