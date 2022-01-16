Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.81

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.81 and traded as high as $55.80. Southern Missouri Bancorp shares last traded at $55.65, with a volume of 17,802 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $494.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.27. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $30.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

In other news, Director Dennis C. Robison sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $59,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Love sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $46,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

