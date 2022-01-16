SouthState Corp Acquires Shares of 875 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.03 and its 200 day moving average is $62.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $49.28 and a 52-week high of $71.67.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

