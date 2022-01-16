SouthState Corp Buys Shares of 1,750 First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,860,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 138,306 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,523,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 419,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 151,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 309,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCG stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $19.99.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

