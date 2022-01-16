SouthState Corp Invests $54,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133,586 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,199,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,834,000 after purchasing an additional 145,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,356,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,793,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

ET opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.28.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.153 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 33.89%.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 16,109,139 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $120,013,085.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey bought 33,561 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

