SouthState Corp Makes New $29,000 Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 13,977.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TM opened at $210.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.76. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $139.29 and a 1-year high of $213.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.49. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $68.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TM. Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

