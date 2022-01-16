SouthState Corp Makes New Investment in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,923,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,156 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,904,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,384,000 after purchasing an additional 322,581 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,184,000 after purchasing an additional 278,521 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,436,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,249,000 after purchasing an additional 253,124 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,213,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,696,000 after acquiring an additional 226,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.23. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $73.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.82 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 58.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWX shares. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.