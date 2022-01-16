SouthState Corp Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,111,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,600,351,000 after purchasing an additional 314,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,961,000 after purchasing an additional 669,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,251,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,149,000 after purchasing an additional 642,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VLO opened at $85.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $85.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.