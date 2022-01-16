SouthState Corp Purchases Shares of 496 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pentair during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 62.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 15.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.93.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $66.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.77. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.