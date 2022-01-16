SouthState Corp Trims Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

SouthState Corp cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,792,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,444,000 after buying an additional 236,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $131.57 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $356.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

