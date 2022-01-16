Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $116.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Spectrum Brands have risen and outpaced the industry in the past three months, thanks to a robust sales trend, which was retained in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Despite the earnings miss, sales not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew year over year. Continued strength in the global pet care category and Global Productivity Improvement Plan has been growth drivers. Management issued an upbeat fiscal 2022 view. The company also expects the second half of fiscal 2022 to witness improved year-over-year results from the first half. However, the company has been witnessing dismal margins stemming from elevated freight and raw-material costs. This led to a bottom-line decline in the fiscal fourth quarter. The company also highlighted that inflation pressure is expected to be more pronounced in the first half of 2022.”

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.57.

NYSE:SPB traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.24. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $74.26 and a 1 year high of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 65.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.