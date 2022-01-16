Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Cut to “Neutral” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $31.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SAVE. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. MKM Partners downgraded Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.82.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The business’s revenue was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,445 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,364,000 after acquiring an additional 953,581 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,775,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,750,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 435.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,890,000 after acquiring an additional 937,266 shares in the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

