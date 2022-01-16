Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sprott were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 1.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 405,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the third quarter valued at about $544,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sprott by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprott by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 503,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 46,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE SII opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.11. Sprott Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $41.29 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 20.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

