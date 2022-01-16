SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SSEZY. Jefferies Financial Group raised SSE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut SSE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SSE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $21.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86. SSE has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 4.73%.

About SSE

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

