STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of STAAR Surgical worth $11,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STAA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $3,984,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock worth $8,518,470 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $75.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.98 and a beta of 0.92. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $73.45 and a 12 month high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

