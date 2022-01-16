Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) PT Raised to GBX 600 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($7.74) to GBX 600 ($8.14) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

STAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.60) to GBX 610 ($8.28) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.55) to GBX 600 ($8.14) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.47) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 582.71 ($7.91).

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 523.20 ($7.10) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 449.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 450.93. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 406.20 ($5.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 533.20 ($7.24). The company has a market cap of £16.11 billion and a PE ratio of 12.82.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

