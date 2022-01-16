Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Lowered to $209.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $209.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SWK. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.58.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $192.65 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $168.77 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

