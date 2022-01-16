Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Lowered to $209.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $209.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SWK. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.58.
Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $192.65 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $168.77 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.20.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.
