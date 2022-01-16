Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1425 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.
Star Group has increased its dividend payment by 21.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:SGU opened at $10.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $411.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Star Group has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $12.03.
About Star Group
Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
