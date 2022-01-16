Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1425 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Star Group has increased its dividend payment by 21.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Get Star Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SGU opened at $10.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $411.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Star Group has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $12.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Star Group by 146.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 27,552 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Star Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Star Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Star Group

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.