Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $115.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $100.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.95 and its 200 day moving average is $114.38. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 753,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

