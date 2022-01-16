State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Hyatt Hotels worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in H. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 19.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. 44.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:H opened at $92.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $65.44 and a 1 year high of $99.00.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071 in the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

