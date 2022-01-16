State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,723,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,167,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Cartica Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 52.0% in the second quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 38,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,550,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 330.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 63.4% during the second quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 34,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI stock opened at $1,122.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,278.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,538.31. The company has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.13 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,001.01 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,954.93.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.