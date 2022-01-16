State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,629 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Bank of Hawaii worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,654,000 after buying an additional 311,942 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOH stock opened at $91.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.13 and a 200 day moving average of $83.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $75.68 and a 52 week high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.61%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $223,090.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

