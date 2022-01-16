State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Grand Canyon Education worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,345,000 after acquiring an additional 251,034 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,980,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,592,000 after acquiring an additional 924,263 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,364,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,749,000 after acquiring an additional 362,933 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,335,000 after acquiring an additional 88,651 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,005,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,487,000 after acquiring an additional 333,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

LOPE opened at $87.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.93. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

