State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.16 Million Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Valmont Industries worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth $85,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth $99,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth $165,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Valmont Industries by 246.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 7.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VMI opened at $240.41 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.13 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

