State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,058 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Navient worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 11,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

NAVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 27.93 and a quick ratio of 27.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.91. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. Navient’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

