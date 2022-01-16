State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,085 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Spectrum Brands worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

NYSE:SPB opened at $100.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.62. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.26 and a 52 week high of $107.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.24.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

