Step Finance Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $1.57 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00064292 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00072697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.78 or 0.07746674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00071806 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,235.11 or 1.00014933 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008278 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.