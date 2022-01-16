Steven G. Mihaylo Purchases 3,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $13,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Crexendo stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $82.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CXDO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
About Crexendo
Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.
