Steven G. Mihaylo Purchases 3,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $13,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Crexendo stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $82.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crexendo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the third quarter worth $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CXDO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

