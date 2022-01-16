Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 134,718 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 134% compared to the average volume of 57,572 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $715,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 190,807 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after buying an additional 11,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 101,374 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.50 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.86.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

