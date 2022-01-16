Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 26,111 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 449% compared to the typical volume of 4,756 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,041,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 112,395 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 184.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 399,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 259,215 shares during the period. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

