Strong Price Up 11.8% Over Last Week (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Strong has a total market capitalization of $90.19 million and approximately $15.14 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Strong has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. One Strong coin can currently be bought for about $652.25 or 0.01504700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Strong alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064547 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00072798 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.65 or 0.07757368 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00072103 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,280.71 or 0.99845146 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008278 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.