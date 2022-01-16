SUKU (SUKU) Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular exchanges. SUKU has a market capitalization of $49.34 million and $1.51 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SUKU has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SUKU alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00060099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SUKU

SUKU (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUKU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUKU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.