Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Receives $72.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.95.

SLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,096,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,242,000 after purchasing an additional 53,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.50. 523,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,813. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.55. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $45.84 and a 1 year high of $57.93.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

