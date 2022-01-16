Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLF. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,250 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth $99,675,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,990 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,097 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 99.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,444,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,470,000 after acquiring an additional 721,287 shares during the period. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.95.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $57.50 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.84 and a 52-week high of $57.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

